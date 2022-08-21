Houston 1, Colorado 1

|Houston
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Colorado, Abubakar, 4 (Gutierrez), 48th minute; 2, Houston, Ferreira, 9 (Steres), 90th+5.
Goalies_Houston, Steve Clark, Michael Nelson; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin.
Yellow Cards_Dorsey, Houston, 15th; Acosta, Colorado, 18th; Gutierrez, Colorado, 65th; Herrera, Houston, 67th; Barrios, Colorado, 85th.
Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Felisha Mariscal, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Malik Badawi.
___
Houston_Steve Clark; Adam Lundqvist (Zeca, 88th), Tim Parker, Daniel Steres; Corey Baird, Adalberto Carrasquilla (Fafa Picault, 65th), Griffin Dorsey (Sam Junqua, 88th), Hector Herrera, Memo Rodriguez (Darwin Quintero, 77th), Matias Vera (Darwin Ceren, 77th); Sebastian Ferreira.
Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Lucas Esteves, Keegan Rosenberry (Steven Beitashour, 69th), Daniel Wilson; Bryan Acosta, Michael Barrios (Sam Nicholson, 84th), Felipe Gutierrez (Max, 84th), Collen Warner; Jonathan Lewis (Drew Moor, 84th), Gyasi Zardes.