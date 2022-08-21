Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US Ambassador to China: Beijing has become 'agent of instability' in Taiwan Strait

Nicholas Burns discusses how China 'overreacted' to Pelosi's Taiwan visit in CNN interview

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/21 12:21
U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns 

U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The U.S. Ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, gave an exclusive interview with CNN at the U.S. embassy in Beijing on Friday (Aug. 19) in which he discussed China’s actions towards Taiwan following the Aug. 2 visit of U. S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

The U.S Ambassador noted that China has become an “agent of instability” in the Taiwan Strait. Burns said that after Pelosis's visit, Beijing “overreacted” in a way that was designed to “intimidate and coerce” Taiwan.

During the interview shared by CNN, Burns said he had a “contentious meeting” with a vice foreign minister of China on the evening that Pelosi landed in Taipei. Burns noted that he defended Pelosi’s visit and suggested that the current tensions are a “manufactured crisis” by the government of China.

To address heightened tensions in U.S.-China relations, the U.S. Ambassador called for more dialogue, especially cabinet level talks between Beijing and Washington. Burns insisted that the U.S. has been very clear about maintaining its policy towards Taiwan.

He urged Beijing to act peacefully in the future and avoid aggressive actions that could disturb peace in the region. Burns also urged Chinese authorities to return to the negotiating table with the U.S. to discuss issues like trade and climate change, as reported by CNN.

Nicholas Burns
Pelosi Taiwan visit
Taiwan Strait

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan spots 17 military aircraft, 5 naval ships from China around the country
Taiwan spots 17 military aircraft, 5 naval ships from China around the country
2022/08/20 19:06
Taiwan Consumers' Foundation attacks agriculture minister over 'democracy fish'
Taiwan Consumers' Foundation attacks agriculture minister over 'democracy fish'
2022/08/20 14:53
Taiwan tracks 21 military aircraft, 5 naval ships from China around country
Taiwan tracks 21 military aircraft, 5 naval ships from China around country
2022/08/17 19:16
Chinese ambassador to US claims Washington changing Taiwan Strait status quo
Chinese ambassador to US claims Washington changing Taiwan Strait status quo
2022/08/17 15:44
UK minister calls on China to seek peaceful resolution to Taiwan Strait tensions
UK minister calls on China to seek peaceful resolution to Taiwan Strait tensions
2022/08/17 12:02