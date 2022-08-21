Danish parliamentarians considering trip to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six different political parties in the Danish parliament are considering visiting Taiwan to show their support.

Members of the Denmark Liberal Party, Danish People’s Party, Conservative People's Party, Red-Green Alliance, Danish Social Liberal Party, and Denmark Democrats Party have all expressed interest in traveling to Taiwan, Danish newspaper Politiken reported.

“What Taiwan needs now is our support. We must be firm on this,” Michael Aastrup Jensen, foreign policy spokesman for the Denmark Liberal Party, said. Jensen, who visited Taiwan in 2013, said that “Taiwan should not be isolated in the way that China wants it to be. They (Beijing) must not succeed in that.”

He revealed that a group of politicians is planning a trip to Taiwan in the fall.

Martin Lidegaard, the foreign affairs spokesperson for the Danish Social Liberal Party, said that a “relevant purpose” would be necessary in order to make the trip to the East Asian nation a reality.

Andreas Boje Forsby, a Chinese foreign policy researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies, labeled a Taiwan visit by Danish politicians as “risky,” given the current tensions in the Taiwan Strait, per Politiken.

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said he has no intention of going to Taiwan but will not interfere with politicians’ plans to visit.

Pia Kjaersgaard, member of the Danish Parliament and former leader of the Danish People's Party, met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) during a trip to Taiwan in October 2019 to discuss opportunities for cooperation between their countries.