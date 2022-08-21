Taiwan's Vice-President honors Japan's Abe at memorial event in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Saturday evening (Aug.20), a memorial event was held in Taipei to honor former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

At the event, entitled “Friend of Taiwan: A Memorial for Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo,” Vice President Lai Ching-te made a speech honoring the legacy of the Japanese leader. He expressed gratitude for Abe’s contributions to relations between Taiwan and Japan.

Lai stated that Abe did a great deal to strengthen partnerships throughout the Indo-Pacific. Following the tragedy of Abe’s assassination, Lai insisted that Taiwan and Japan would continue to strengthen ties to ensure mutual peace and prosperity in the years ahead, reports CNA.

Lai described Abe’s death as a “great misfortune” for Japan and the world, and like “the death of a close family member” for Taiwan. He lauded Abe’s consistent efforts to stand up for Taiwan in international forums, quoting Abe’s famous remark before the UN that “If Taiwan has a problem, Japan has a problem.”

Several Japanese leaders, including Abe’s younger brother, Nobuo Kishi, also spoke via teleconference at the memorial event, reported CNA. Kishi, who recently stepped down as Japan’s Minister of Defense on Aug. 10, declared that he and others in the Japanese government have inherited Abe’s legacy and will continue to work towards greater bilateral relations between Japan and Taiwan.

Kishi currently serves as a special advisor on national security issues to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The memorial event was held at the Taipei International Convention Center, and was hosted by the Taiwan Good Association (台灣好德公益文化協會) and the Union Bank of Taiwan (聯邦銀行).



Event poster