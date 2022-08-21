Taipei mayoral candidate pledges to boost capital's global image

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate for the Taipei mayoral election and former health minister, on Saturday (Aug. 20) pledged to enhance Taipei’s global image and advance Taiwan’s position in the international arena.

Speaking at a Taiwan United Nations Alliance meeting, Chen said he will continue cooperation with the world in the future, including with the World Health Assembly (WHA), despite it not being a member. Even facing great difficulties, Taiwan will still move forward without hesitation, he said.

Chen said he believes Taiwanese should stand together when abroad in order to let everyone see their courage, per CNA.

The DPP candidate pointed out that some are questioning why Taiwan cannot join the WHA while the DPP is in power despite having advanced medical care that has been praised by many global leaders, including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Chen criticized the Kuomintang for having “weak knees,” citing the opposition party’s willingness to placate China just to join the organization.

Taiwan must rely on its strength and contributions to the world to become a WHA member, he said.

The DPP candidate said that in the future, the grandeur of Taipei must be promoted on the global stage to let the world see the capital city that represents the Taiwanese people.

He pointed out that Taiwan will not allow itself to be bullied. Chen said if he is elected mayor of Taipei, he will work with the central government to improve Taiwan's character.

The Taipei mayoral election will take place on Nov. 26.