Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taipei mayoral candidate pledges to boost capital's global image

DPP candidate Chen Shih-chung seeks to continue Taiwan's cooperation with the world

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/21 10:27
Taipei mayoral candidate Chen Shih-chung of the Democratic Progressive Party. 

Taipei mayoral candidate Chen Shih-chung of the Democratic Progressive Party.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate for the Taipei mayoral election and former health minister, on Saturday (Aug. 20) pledged to enhance Taipei’s global image and advance Taiwan’s position in the international arena.

Speaking at a Taiwan United Nations Alliance meeting, Chen said he will continue cooperation with the world in the future, including with the World Health Assembly (WHA), despite it not being a member. Even facing great difficulties, Taiwan will still move forward without hesitation, he said.

Chen said he believes Taiwanese should stand together when abroad in order to let everyone see their courage, per CNA.

The DPP candidate pointed out that some are questioning why Taiwan cannot join the WHA while the DPP is in power despite having advanced medical care that has been praised by many global leaders, including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Chen criticized the Kuomintang for having “weak knees,” citing the opposition party’s willingness to placate China just to join the organization.

Taiwan must rely on its strength and contributions to the world to become a WHA member, he said.

The DPP candidate said that in the future, the grandeur of Taipei must be promoted on the global stage to let the world see the capital city that represents the Taiwanese people.

He pointed out that Taiwan will not allow itself to be bullied. Chen said if he is elected mayor of Taipei, he will work with the central government to improve Taiwan's character.

The Taipei mayoral election will take place on Nov. 26.
Taiwan
Taipei mayoral election
Chen Shih-chung
DPP
Taipei

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan’s LDP research chief considers visit to Taiwan
Japan’s LDP research chief considers visit to Taiwan
2022/08/20 20:40
Taiwan wants to become next destination for visitors to Thailand
Taiwan wants to become next destination for visitors to Thailand
2022/08/20 19:56
Taiwan spots 17 military aircraft, 5 naval ships from China around the country
Taiwan spots 17 military aircraft, 5 naval ships from China around the country
2022/08/20 19:06
Sun shines on Taiwan but cloudy weather coming
Sun shines on Taiwan but cloudy weather coming
2022/08/20 17:06
Taiwan Consumers' Foundation attacks agriculture minister over 'democracy fish'
Taiwan Consumers' Foundation attacks agriculture minister over 'democracy fish'
2022/08/20 14:53