Cincinnati 1, New York Red Bulls 1

By Associated Press
2022/08/21 08:18
Cincinnati 1 0 1
New York Red Bulls 1 0 1

First Half_1, Cincinnati, Miazga, 1 (Barreal), 13th minute; 2, New York Red Bulls, Klimala, 5 (penalty kick), 23rd.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, Alec Kann; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Miazga, Cincinnati, 37th; Nwobodo, Cincinnati, 66th; Edelman, New York Red Bulls, 85th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Kyle Atkins, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.

A_16,525.

___

Lineups

Cincinnati_Roman Celentano; Geoff Cameron, Nick Hagglund, Matt Miazga (Ian Murphy, 62nd), Alvas Powell (Raymon Gaddis, 77th); Luciano Acosta, Alvaro Barreal (John Nelson, 77th), Junior Moreno (Yuya Kubo, 78th), Obinna Nwobodo; Brenner, Brandon Vazquez (Arquimides Ordonez, 90th).

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes (Aaron Long, 58th), John Tolkin; Cristhian Casseres Jr., Caden Clark (Lewis Morgan, 58th), Daniel Edelman, Dru Yearwood (Steven Sserwadda, 75th); Cameron Harper (Luquinhas, 58th), Patryk Klimala (Tom Barlow, 83rd).