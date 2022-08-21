Mitrovic's 90th-minute goal helps Fulham beat Brentford 3-2

LONDON (AP) — Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 90th-minute header snatched Fulham a 3-2 win over local rival Brentford in the Premier League at a rocking Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Serbia striker converted Kevin Mbabu’s cross to the far post, just as Fulham looked to have squandered victory after surrendering a 2-0 lead established inside the opening 20 minutes.

Marco Silva’s team sealed its first win of the campaign thanks to Mitrovic’s second goal of the season — but also two disallowed goals from Ivan Toney.

Toney saw two fine finishes ruled out for offside, before finally scoring a goal that counted by tapping home to level the score at 2-2 in the 71st minute.

Bobby Decordova-Reid gave Fulham the lead after just 45 seconds, before midfielder Joao Palhinha doubled that lead with a powerful header at a corner.

Christian Norgaard, who steered in a low finish after being picked out at a corner, and Toney dragged Thomas Frank’s Brentford back into it.

Fulham, though, can now look proudly back on an opening three games comprising creditable draws against Liverpool and Wolves, and now a win snatched in front of watching owner Shahid Khan.

