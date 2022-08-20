Turkey: Bus collides with paramedics, firefighters at scene of accident

At least 15 people were killed on Saturday as a passenger bus collided with emergency teams on a highway in southern Turkey, officials said.

The emergency teams were responding to an earlier road accident in which a car came off the highway and slid down an embankment.

The collision occurred on the highway between the southern Turkish cities of Gaziantep and Nizip. Both are located in Gaziantep Province.

Gaziantep provincial Governor Davut Gul said a further 22 people were injured in the incident.

What do we know about the collision?

The Turkish DHA news agency said an ambulance, a firefighting truck and a bus carrying journalists were hit by a passenger bus.

Three firefighters, two paramedics and two journalists were among those killed during the collision, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted. He said that the other eight fatalities were on the bus. Gaziantep's governor confirmed the deaths.

Turkey's Ilhas News Agency said that two of its journalists were killed as they were helping victims of the initial accident.

sdi/dj (AP, AFP, dpa)