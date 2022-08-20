Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/20 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 73 47 .608 _ _ 2-8 L-2 42-19 31-28
Toronto 64 54 .542 8 +1 4-6 W-3 36-25 28-29
Tampa Bay 63 55 .534 9 _ 5-5 L-1 36-23 27-32
Baltimore 62 57 .521 10½ 5-5 W-1 34-22 28-35
Boston 59 61 .492 14 5 5-5 L-2 29-30 30-31
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 64 55 .538 _ _ 7-3 W-2 32-24 32-31
Minnesota 62 55 .530 1 ½ 5-5 W-4 35-25 27-30
Chicago 61 59 .508 3 5-5 L-3 30-31 31-28
Kansas City 49 72 .405 16 15½ 4-6 W-1 29-34 20-38
Detroit 45 76 .372 20 19½ 2-8 L-2 26-34 19-42
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 77 44 .636 _ _ 6-4 L-1 39-18 38-26
Seattle 66 54 .550 10½ +2 7-3 W-4 31-26 35-28
Texas 53 66 .445 23 10½ 5-5 L-1 27-34 26-32
Los Angeles 52 67 .437 24 11½ 6-4 W-1 26-36 26-31
Oakland 43 77 .358 33½ 21 2-8 L-2 17-39 26-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 77 43 .642 _ _ 6-4 W-1 40-19 37-24
Atlanta 74 47 .612 +8½ 9-1 W-2 41-23 33-24
Philadelphia 65 53 .551 11 +1 5-5 L-2 32-27 33-26
Miami 52 67 .437 24½ 12½ 3-7 L-2 25-33 27-34
Washington 41 80 .339 36½ 24½ 5-5 W-2 19-44 22-36
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 67 51 .568 _ _ 7-3 W-5 40-21 27-30
Milwaukee 63 55 .534 4 1 5-5 L-1 31-24 32-31
Chicago 51 67 .432 16 13 7-3 W-4 25-34 26-33
Pittsburgh 47 72 .395 20½ 17½ 3-7 W-2 26-31 21-41
Cincinnati 46 71 .393 20½ 17½ 2-8 L-1 26-36 20-35
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 82 36 .695 _ _ 7-3 W-1 41-15 41-21
San Diego 66 56 .541 18 _ 5-5 L-2 33-26 33-30
San Francisco 59 60 .496 23½ 5-5 L-3 34-29 25-31
Arizona 55 64 .462 27½ 5-5 L-1 32-30 23-34
Colorado 52 69 .430 31½ 13½ 4-6 W-1 34-30 18-39

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

L.A. Angels 1, Detroit 0

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Houston 2

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 2, Texas 1

Baltimore 15, Boston 10

Seattle 10, Oakland 2

Saturday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 12:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 11-4) at Atlanta (Morton 6-5), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 12-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-4), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 4-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-7) at Detroit (Rodriguez 1-3), 1:40 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 5-4) at Oakland (Sears 4-0), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-9) at Baltimore (Kremer 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 6, Houston 2

N.Y. Mets 7, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 7, San Francisco 4

St. Louis 5, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Miami 1

Washington 6, San Diego 3

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati (Minor 1-10) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-9), 1:35 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 11-4) at Atlanta (Morton 6-5), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-5), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Colorado (Freeland 7-8), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 11-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 4-5) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-16) at San Diego (Manaea 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.