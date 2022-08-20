Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|73
|47
|.608
|_
|Toronto
|64
|54
|.542
|8
|Tampa Bay
|63
|55
|.534
|9
|Baltimore
|62
|57
|.521
|10½
|Boston
|59
|61
|.492
|14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|64
|55
|.538
|_
|Minnesota
|62
|55
|.530
|1
|Chicago
|61
|59
|.508
|3½
|Kansas City
|49
|72
|.405
|16
|Detroit
|45
|76
|.372
|20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|77
|44
|.636
|_
|Seattle
|66
|54
|.550
|10½
|Texas
|53
|66
|.445
|23
|Los Angeles
|52
|67
|.437
|24
|Oakland
|43
|77
|.358
|33½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|77
|43
|.642
|_
|Atlanta
|74
|47
|.612
|3½
|Philadelphia
|65
|53
|.551
|11
|Miami
|52
|67
|.437
|24½
|Washington
|41
|80
|.339
|36½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|67
|51
|.568
|_
|Milwaukee
|63
|55
|.534
|4
|Chicago
|51
|67
|.432
|16
|Pittsburgh
|47
|72
|.395
|20½
|Cincinnati
|46
|71
|.393
|20½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|82
|36
|.695
|_
|San Diego
|66
|56
|.541
|18
|San Francisco
|59
|60
|.496
|23½
|Arizona
|55
|64
|.462
|27½
|Colorado
|52
|69
|.430
|31½
L.A. Angels 1, Detroit 0
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Houston 2
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 2, Texas 1
Baltimore 15, Boston 10
Seattle 10, Oakland 2
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 12:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 11-4) at Atlanta (Morton 6-5), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 12-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-4), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 4-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-7) at Detroit (Rodriguez 1-3), 1:40 p.m.
Texas (Arihara 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-5), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 5-4) at Oakland (Sears 4-0), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 9-9) at Baltimore (Kremer 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7
Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 6, Houston 2
N.Y. Mets 7, Philadelphia 2
Colorado 7, San Francisco 4
St. Louis 5, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, Miami 1
Washington 6, San Diego 3
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 1-10) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-9), 1:35 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 11-4) at Atlanta (Morton 6-5), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-5), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Colorado (Freeland 7-8), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 11-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Quintana 4-5) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 4-16) at San Diego (Manaea 6-6), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.