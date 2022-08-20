Alexa
Taiwan wants to become next destination for visitors to Thailand

Transportation minister met with tourism ministers at APEC event in Bangkok

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/20 19:56
Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai meeting Thai Tourism Minister Phiphat at the APEC conference. (CNA, Tourism Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan should attract more visitors from Thailand, including Europeans and North Americans moving on after their stay in the Southeast Asian country, Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said Saturday (Aug. 20) after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Tourism Minister Meeting (TMM) in Bangkok.

Thailand is the host nation for a range of APEC activities in 2022, including the leaders’ summit in November. The main topic of the 11th TMM was how to help regional tourism recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wang told CNA that Taiwan’s ultimate aim was to restore visa waivers for visitors from countries which already had it before the pandemic, though a period of transition might be necessary.

Tourism officials added they wanted to attract more Thai visitors to Taiwan, while also promoting a formula where travelers from Europe and North America could first visit Thailand before moving on to Taiwan. Wang said he had invited two of Thailand’s largest travel associations to start talks with Taiwan about sharing resources and about joint programs.

Apart from addressing the APEC meeting, the minister also held talks with ministers from Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines, and with the host of the meeting, Thai Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Earlier, Thailand announced it would extend the maximum duration of stay for visitors from countries including Taiwan from 15 days to 30 days under its visa-on-arrival program.
