Russia-Ukraine updates: Drone shot down at Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Crimea

An explosion was reported near the staff building of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, local Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

Razvozhayev said that the fleet's air forces shot down a drone.

"It dropped onto the roof and burned," he said, adding that there were no casualties. Sevastopol's Moscow-backed governor urged residents to "keep calm and stay home for the next hour if possible."

According to Razvozhayev, a drone had already hit the building's courtyard at the end of last month, bringing about casualties. Ukraine has denied involvement in the attack.

A Russian ammunitions depot exploded in the north of the peninsula this week, with Moscow blaming "saboteurs." Drones were also allegedly shot down over the city of Kerch, which is linked to Russia by the Crimean Bridge. Kyiv did not claim responsibility for the attacks, but said that further blasts were expected in the future.

Blasts were also heard yesterday near the Belbek air base in Sevastopol.

Early last week, several major explosions were heard at the Saky air base near Novofedorivka on the peninsula's western coast. Both Kyiv and Moscow denied Ukrainian involvement, with Russian authorities claiming the explosions were the result of an "accident" after munitions caught fire.

Sevastopol has been under Russian occupation since Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014. The city is located in Crimea's southwest, but is governed separately from the rest of the peninsula.

Here's an overview of some of the other major stories concerning the war in Ukraine on August 20.

Germany's Scholz speaks praises Russian opposition leader Navalny

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke on the two-year anniversary of the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a video published on Twitter.

Navalny was treated in the Charité hospital in Berlin. Scholz spoke with Navalny while the poisoned opposition leader was in hospital.

"I met a brave man, who returned to Russia because he wanted to fight for democracy, freedom and the rule of law," Scholz said in the video.

Navalny has been serving a 12-year prison sentence since his arrest in January 2021 following his return from Germany.

Scholz said that freedom of expression, which was already under attack in Russia before the invasion of Ukraine, is now "even more under threat."

China boosts Russian energy imports

China is importing an increasing amount of Russian energy, data from Beijing's Customs Office has shown.

Russia is now China's largest oil supplier for the third month in a row, having edged out Saudi Arabia. Last month, China imported a total of 7.15 million tons of oil from Russia, 7.6% more than in July 2021.

Beijing has also upped its intake of Russian coal, with imports rising to its highest level in more than five years, at around 7.42 million tons in July, or a 14% year-on-year increase.

While EU member states have been trying to reduce their reliance on Russian energy since February, China has increased imports in light of discounted prices provided by Moscow.

More on the war in Ukraine

Russia's army is weakening following explosions at Russia's airfield in Crimea and Ukrainian artillery hits on dozens of Russian ammunition depots and commando units in occupied areas, Ben Hodges, commander-in-chief of US forces in Europe, told DW. This could have implications on the likelihood of success of a Ukrainian counteroffensive to recapture the country's south from Russian forces, a move which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been teasing over the past months.

A bulk wheat shipment set off toward Djibouti, weeks after a deal saw Russia allow exports to resume via the Black Sea. It was the first boat bound for Africa.

However, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned that the food crisis is not over during a visit to the the southwestern Ukrainian port city of Odesa, despite the lifting of an effective blockade that lasted for months.

sdi/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)