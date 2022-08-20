Taiwan spots 17 military aircraft, 5 naval ships from China around the country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said it had tracked 17 aircraft and five ships from China’s military around the country by 5 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 20).

Of the 17 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) warplanes, seven crossed the median line over the Taiwan Strait or ventured into the southwest sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the military said.

The seven planes were two Xi’an JH-7 fighter-bombers, two Sukhoi Su-30 fighters, two Shenyang J-11 jets, and one Shaanxi Y-8 ASW anti-submarine aircraft. The Su-30 jets crossed the median line at its northern end, while the five other aircraft were spotted near the southern end.

The ministry said it tasked Combat Air Patrols (CAP), Navy ships, and land-based air defense missile systems to monitor and respond to the Chinese activities, while also issuing radio warnings.

