Sun shines on Taiwan but cloudy weather coming

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There will be sun followed by showers all over Taiwan on Tuesday (Aug. 23) as the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) warns of a heatwave in Hualien County.

In addition, the CWB is predicting heavy rain from late afternoon Saturday (Aug. 20) in Hsinchu and Miaoli counties' central and mountain areas, Taichung City's mountain area, Nantou and Yunlin counties, Chiayi city and county, Tainan City, and Kaohsiung City's mountain area. Heavy rain means more than 40 millimeters of rainfall in an hour.

Hualien County, meanwhile, has a red signal, meaning maximum temperatures are set to be above 38 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days from Sunday (Aug. 21) morning. Taitung County will also be hot, while Pingtung and Yilan counties are expected to be above 36 C for three days.

Looking ahead, the weather will mostly be sunny across the country (aside from the central mountain region today and tonight). This will start to change as we move into the week, with cloud and rain expected from Tuesday onward.

Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung counties can expect thunderstorms from Thursday (Aug. 25). Even so, temperatures will remain relatively high, from a low of 25 C in the day, up to 35 C.