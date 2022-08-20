Taiwan foreign ministry calls out fake screenshot showing Zelensky Twitter exchange

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Saturday (Aug. 20) called out fake screenshots showing a supposed Twitter exchange between itself and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that never occurred.

The screenshots appeared repeatedly in the reply section of MOFA’s Aug. 4 tweet, which condemned China for firing missiles into waters near Taiwan as a form of provocation. On Aug. 6, several users replied with a screenshot that showed Zelensky’s official account commenting, “Taiwan, we’re with you!” and MOFA responding with, “Who are you?”

Some Twitter users quickly pointed out the screenshots were fake, showing screenshots of the real account that orchestrated the “interactions.” After investigating, Taiwan News found the account with the handle “Romanasame,” which had no profile or banner photo and had not posted since March 2020, before writing both comments under MOFA’s tweet to mimic an “interaction.”

CNA cited MOFA Deputy Spokesperson Tsui Ching-lin (崔靜麟) as saying the disinformation has led several foreign news agencies to report that MOFA does not know who Zelensky is. Tsui clarified that the exchange never occurred, and MOFA has responded to each screenshot by stating it is “faked” and suggested the users not spread disinformation.