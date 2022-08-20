Man arrested as Taiwan continues Cambodia human trafficking investigation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung police arrested a man allegedly working with the mastermind behind Taiwan’s Cambodia human trafficking scheme on Thursday (Aug. 18).

The arrest follows that of a 41-year-old woman surnamed Chang (張), who was dubbed the “snakehead” of the illegal operation that recently shocked Taiwan. CNA reported that the suspect, surnamed Chiu (邱), has been accused of luring two victims, a woman surnamed Wang (王) and a man surnamed Hsu (許), with a typist job paying NT$100,000 (US$3,320) a month.

According to police, Chiu met the pair on social media and introduced them to a job posting in the Facebook group “Side Jobs” (偏門工作). On June 7, he drove them to Taoyuan, where Chang put them in a hotel while processing passport- and visa-related paperwork before seeing them off at Taoyuan International Airport.

Hsu returned to Taiwan on July 17. Authorities are currently confirming Wang’s whereabouts and safety.

When police arrested Chiu, they also seized evidence and stolen items, including phones and bank books. Chiu has been handed over to prosecutors and will be charged with attempting to fraudulently cause another to leave the country for purposes of gain and violating the Human Trafficking Prevention Act and Organized Crime Prevention Act.