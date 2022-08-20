Taiwan's COVID total reaches 5 million, with 21,925 new local COVID cases Saturday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 21,925 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Aug. 20), as well as 236 imported cases and 36 deaths, taking the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to more than 5 million, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The single-day number of local cases reached a peak of 94,808 May 27, and dropped to a 100-day low of 15,206 local transmissions Aug. 8.

Saturday's new local cases included 9,989 males and 11,928 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 4,488, followed by Taichung City with 2,689 cases, and Taipei City with 2,634. Taoyuan, Kaohsiung and Tainan each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 36 newly reported deaths were 23 male and 13 female local cases aged between 40 and 99, with 34 suffering from chronic diseases and 23 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between May 26 and Aug. 17, and passed away between May 26 and Aug. 17.

The 236 new imported cases included 135 males and 101 females, aged from under 5 to 89. They arrived in Taiwan between July 22 and Aug. 19.

The new figures announced Saturday took Taiwan’s total number of coronavirus cases to 5,020,895, including 4,996,031 domestic cases and 24,810 imported ones. The 9,608 fatalities from the pandemic include 9,592 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 2,059 deaths and Taipei City 1,087.

