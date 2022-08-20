Alexa
Joveljic helps LA Galaxy draw Seattle Sounders 3-3

By Associated Press
2022/08/20 12:41
LA Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljić converts a penalty kick for a goal against the Seattle Sounders during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday,...
LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig, left, moves the ball past Seattle Sounders midfielder Jimmy Medranda during the second half of an MLS soccer match Fr...
LA Galaxy forward Kévin Cabral, center, kicks the ball during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders on Friday, Au...
LA Galaxy forward Kévin Cabral, center, heads the ball next to Seattle Sounders' Nouhou during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Aug. 19, ...

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time on a penalty kick and the LA Galaxy tied the Seattle Sounders 3-3 on Friday night.

Chicharito and Victor Vazquez both scored once for the Galaxy (10-11-4).

The Sounders (10-13-3) got one goal each from Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz and Kelyn Rowe.

The Galaxy visit the New England Revolution on Sunday. The Sounders visit the Portland Timbers on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.