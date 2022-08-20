Taipei Zoo documents growth of hand-raised orangutan on Orangutan Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Zoo shared about baby hand-raised orangutan Hsiu-tsai’s (秀彩) growth and daily routine on Friday (Aug. 19), which marks International Orangutan Day.

The zoo wrote in a press release that Hsiu-tsai’s mother Ke-hsiu (可秀) had placenta accreta while giving birth in June. Thanks to zookeepers and veterinarians’ timely medical treatment, both Ke-hsiu and Hsiu-tsai remained in good health, but the zoo ultimately decided to put Hsiu-tsai in zookeeper care to ensure its health and safety.

Now 2 months old and weighing 2.5 kilograms, Hsiu-tsai feeds four times a day from a bottle in the zookeeper's arms. Then, it has its diaper changed and health checked before falling asleep cuddling a stuffed orangutan.



Hsiu-tsai feeds from a bottle. (Taipei Zoo photo)

While zookeepers work around the zoo, Hsiu-tsai is strapped to their chest with a baby carrier to mimic an orangutan mother carrying its baby against its chest with one hand. When zookeepers feed Ke-hsiu, they make sure to give Hsiu-tsai time to interact and familiarize with its mother through the fence.

According to the zoo, this is not the first time its zookeepers have had to hand-raise orangutans. In the past, zookeepers had had to step in when orangutan mothers were too inexperienced or when babies were too weak to suckle.

Hand-raised orangutans are sent back to live with their peers at around 1 year of age, when they are ready to live on their own.

Taipei Zoo wrote that orangutans are similar to humans in terms of intelligence and emotional expression. They show distinct personalities when interacting with zookeepers, and are able to not only follow and react to instructions during training sessions but also understand and actively communicate with their trainers.

Orangutans can be found mainly in Malaysian and Indonesian tropical forests, though the species is severely threatened due to habitat destruction and poaching.





A zookeeper carries Hsiu-tsai with a baby carrier as she works. (Taipei Zoo photo)



Orangutans are similar to humans in terms of intelligence and emotional expression. (Taipei Zoo photo)