Canada beats Czech Republic 5-2 in world junior semifinals

By Associated Press
2022/08/20 07:02
Canada celebrates a goal against Czechia during first-period IIHF world junior hockey championship semifinal action in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Aug....
Canada's Connor Bedard (16) is checked by Czechia's Jiri Tichacek (4) during second-period IIHF world junior hockey championship semifinal action in E...
Canada's Kent Johnson (13) is stopped by Czechia goalie Tomas Suchanek (30) during second-period IIHF world junior hockey championship semifinal actio...
Canada players celebrate a goal against Czechia during second-period IIHF world junior hockey championship semifinal action in Edmonton, Alberta, Frid...
Canada's Ryan O'Rourke (28) trips Czechia's Adam Mechura (11) during the third period of a semifinal in the IIHF world junior hockey championships Fri...
Canada celebrates a win over Czechia in a semifinal in the IIHF world junior hockey championships Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason ...

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Dylan Garand made 31 saves, Kent Johnson had a goal and two assists and Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-2 on Friday to advance to the world junior hockey championship game.

Canada will face Finland or Sweden on Saturday night.

Logan Stankoven added goal and an assist to help Canada improve to 6-0. Connor Bedard, Mason McTavish and Joshua Roy also scored.

Jan Mysak and David Jiricek scored for the Czech Republic. Tomas Suchanek made 22 saves in the first two periods, and Pavel Cajan stopped eight shots in the third.

The Czech Republic upset the United States 4-2 in the quarterfinals Wednesday night.