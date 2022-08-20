Alexa
Plea's penalty gives Gladbach 1-0 win over Hertha in Germany

By Associated Press
2022/08/20 04:48
Gladbach's Ramy Bensebaini, Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram celebrate their side's first goal of the game during the Bundesliga soccer match between B...
Gladbach's Marcus Thuram, center, and Berlin goalkeeper Oliver Christensen fight for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Mönc...
Gladbach's Alassane Plea scores the 1:0 from the penalty spot during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hertha BSC in Bo...
Gladbach's Alassane Plea, left, and Berlin goalkeeper Oliver Christensen fight for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Mönche...
Gladbach's Alassane Plea, right, shoots the ball against the post during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hertha BSC i...
Gladbach's coach Daniel Farke reacts during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hertha BSC in Borussia-Park, Mönchengladb...
Berlin coach Sandro Schwarz on the line during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hertha BSC in Borussia-Park, Mönchengl...
Gladbach's Jonas Hofmann misses the penalty kick against Berlin goalkeeper Oliver Christensen during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Mönc...
Gladbach's Marcus Thuram, below, and Berlin's Marc-Oliver Kempf fight for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Mönchengladbach...

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Alassane Plea’s first-half penalty was enough for Borussia Mönchengladbach to beat Hertha Berlin 1-0 Friday for its second Bundesliga win of the season.

Plea made the breakthrough in the 34th minute after Maximilian Mittelstädt was penalized for blocking a cross with his arm.

Gladbach had another penalty for handball awarded with the help of VAR in the 68th, when Filip Uremovic was the offender. The Hertha defender was also sent off as he already had a yellow card.

Hertha goalkeeper Oliver Christensen saved Jonas Hofmann’s spot kick, but the visitors were unable to find an equalizer.

Sandro Schwarz’ team has just one point from its opening three games. Hertha next hosts Borussia Dortmund.

