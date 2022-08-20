Tuchel given 1-match ban, Conte fined over derby scuffle

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been fined 35,000 pounds ($41,000) and given a one-match touchline ban over his scuffle with Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte after Sunday's Premier League derby.

Conte was fined 15,000 pounds ($18,000) but avoided a touchline ban after both managers admitted improper conduct during the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel’s touchline ban has been suspended temporarily though, pending the full written reasons for the decision — allowing the Chelsea manager to take his place in the dugout for Sunday’s Premier League game at Leeds.

The managers, who had already had a heated clash in the technical area during Sunday's game, went head-to-head after the final whistle when the traditional handshake went awry, setting off pushing and shoving. Both Tuchel and Conte were shown red cards.

Tuchel could yet also find himself in trouble for incendiary comments about the referee after the game.

He turned on Anthony Taylor in his post-match news conference, saying “maybe it would be better” if Taylor no longer officiated games involving Chelsea.

___

