Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

THURSDAY, Aug. 25

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases second-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, Aug. 26

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for July, 8:30 a.m.

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell scheduled to give a speech at annual Jackson Hole conference., 10 a.m.