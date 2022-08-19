Alexa
NFL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/19 22:00
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 24 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 26 24 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 24 21 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
New England 0 1 0 .000 21 23 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 13 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 24 27 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 10 23 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 24 51 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 23 10 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 24 13 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 32 25 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 23 36 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 17 7 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 53 31 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 14 19 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 22 29 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
N.Y. Giants 1 0 0 1.000 23 21 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 7 17 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 21 24 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 0 1 0 .000 21 23 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 27 23 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 23 21 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 13 17 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 24 26 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 46 25 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 21 28 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 20 26 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 36 23 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 29 22 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 28 21 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 0 2 0 .000 36 59 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday's Games

Chicago 27, Seattle 11

Friday's Games

Carolina at New England, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Miami, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.