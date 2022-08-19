All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Louisville
|16
|3
|4
|52
|48
|16
|Memphis
|16
|5
|3
|51
|46
|22
|Tampa Bay
|14
|4
|6
|48
|48
|24
|Birmingham
|13
|7
|5
|44
|37
|22
|Pittsburgh
|13
|7
|4
|43
|38
|28
|Detroit City FC
|10
|5
|9
|39
|31
|23
|Miami
|10
|8
|7
|37
|30
|25
|Tulsa
|8
|12
|4
|28
|31
|41
|Indy
|6
|13
|4
|22
|25
|37
|Hartford
|5
|14
|5
|20
|25
|37
|Loudoun
|5
|15
|3
|18
|24
|47
|Atlanta 2
|4
|18
|4
|16
|29
|68
|Charleston
|4
|16
|4
|16
|30
|53
|New York Red Bulls II
|3
|18
|3
|12
|15
|49
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Antonio
|18
|4
|2
|56
|41
|19
|San Diego
|15
|6
|4
|49
|53
|37
|Colorado Springs
|13
|9
|3
|42
|50
|45
|Sacramento
|11
|6
|7
|40
|32
|24
|New Mexico
|10
|6
|9
|39
|36
|28
|El Paso
|9
|10
|7
|34
|43
|35
|Las Vegas
|9
|9
|7
|34
|28
|30
|LA Galaxy II
|9
|11
|5
|32
|41
|48
|Oakland
|6
|7
|12
|30
|38
|36
|Phoenix
|8
|11
|5
|29
|34
|41
|MONTEREY BAY FC
|9
|12
|2
|29
|28
|39
|Orange County
|6
|10
|9
|27
|40
|43
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|11
|5
|26
|26
|30
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Charleston 3, New York Red Bulls II 1
El Paso 4, Colorado 4, tie
Orange County 2, Phoenix 1
Hartford 2, Indy 1
Memphis 2, Pittsburgh 0
Miami 2, Atlanta 0
Oakland 1, Detroit City FC 1, tie
Louisville 1, Tampa Bay 0
Birmingham 1, San Diego 0
San Antonio 2, Las Vegas 0
Monterey Bay FC 1, Sacramento 0
New Mexico 2, LA Galaxy II 2, tie
Detroit City FC 2, Birmingham 1
Memphis 2, New Mexico 0
Las Vegas 1, Orange County 1, tie
Sacramento 3, Colorado 0
Miami at Hartford, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Monterey Bay FC at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
San Diego at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.
Charleston at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Hartford at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Indy, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Miami, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Orange County at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit City FC at Charleston, 8 p.m.
Loudoun at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Oakland at Sacramento, 11 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Birmingham, 5 p.m.