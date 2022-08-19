All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Louisville 16 3 4 52 48 16 Memphis 16 5 3 51 46 22 Tampa Bay 14 4 6 48 48 24 Birmingham 13 7 5 44 37 22 Pittsburgh 13 7 4 43 38 28 Detroit City FC 10 5 9 39 31 23 Miami 10 8 7 37 30 25 Tulsa 8 12 4 28 31 41 Indy 6 13 4 22 25 37 Hartford 5 14 5 20 25 37 Loudoun 5 15 3 18 24 47 Atlanta 2 4 18 4 16 29 68 Charleston 4 16 4 16 30 53 New York Red Bulls II 3 18 3 12 15 49

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA San Antonio 18 4 2 56 41 19 San Diego 15 6 4 49 53 37 Colorado Springs 13 9 3 42 50 45 Sacramento 11 6 7 40 32 24 New Mexico 10 6 9 39 36 28 El Paso 9 10 7 34 43 35 Las Vegas 9 9 7 34 28 30 LA Galaxy II 9 11 5 32 41 48 Oakland 6 7 12 30 38 36 Phoenix 8 11 5 29 34 41 MONTEREY BAY FC 9 12 2 29 28 39 Orange County 6 10 9 27 40 43 Rio Grande Valley 7 11 5 26 26 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, August 12

Charleston 3, New York Red Bulls II 1

El Paso 4, Colorado 4, tie

Orange County 2, Phoenix 1

Saturday, August 13

Hartford 2, Indy 1

Memphis 2, Pittsburgh 0

Miami 2, Atlanta 0

Oakland 1, Detroit City FC 1, tie

Louisville 1, Tampa Bay 0

Birmingham 1, San Diego 0

San Antonio 2, Las Vegas 0

Monterey Bay FC 1, Sacramento 0

Sunday, August 14

New Mexico 2, LA Galaxy II 2, tie

Wednesday, August 17

Detroit City FC 2, Birmingham 1

Memphis 2, New Mexico 0

Las Vegas 1, Orange County 1, tie

Sacramento 3, Colorado 0

Saturday, August 20

Miami at Hartford, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

San Diego at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Charleston at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 24

Hartford at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 27

San Antonio at Indy, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Miami, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Orange County at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Charleston, 8 p.m.

Loudoun at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Oakland at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 28

New York Red Bulls II at Birmingham, 5 p.m.