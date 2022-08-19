Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/19 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 73 46 .613 _
Tampa Bay 63 54 .538 9
Toronto 63 54 .538 9
Baltimore 61 57 .517 11½
Boston 59 60 .496 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 63 55 .534 _
Minnesota 61 55 .526 1
Chicago 61 58 .513
Kansas City 48 72 .400 16
Detroit 45 75 .375 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 77 43 .642 _
Seattle 65 54 .546 11½
Texas 53 65 .449 23
Los Angeles 51 67 .432 25
Oakland 43 76 .361 33½

___

Thursday's Games

Texas 10, Oakland 3

Houston 21, Chicago White Sox 5

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 1

Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Friday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto (White 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-5), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3) at Detroit (Alexander 2-7), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 7-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 5-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-6), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 5-8) at Minnesota (Archer 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-8) at Atlanta (Strider 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.