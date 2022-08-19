Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/19 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 73 46 .613 _ _ 3-7 L-1 42-18 31-28
Tampa Bay 63 54 .538 9 _ 6-4 W-1 36-22 27-32
Toronto 63 54 .538 9 _ 4-6 W-2 36-25 27-29
Baltimore 61 57 .517 11½ 5-5 L-2 33-22 28-35
Boston 59 60 .496 14 5 5-5 L-1 29-30 30-30
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 63 55 .534 _ _ 7-3 W-1 31-24 32-31
Minnesota 61 55 .526 1 5-5 W-3 34-25 27-30
Chicago 61 58 .513 3 6-4 L-2 30-31 31-27
Kansas City 48 72 .400 16 16½ 3-7 L-4 29-34 19-38
Detroit 45 75 .375 19 19½ 2-8 L-1 26-33 19-42
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 77 43 .642 _ _ 7-3 W-2 39-18 38-25
Seattle 65 54 .546 11½ +1 7-3 W-3 31-26 34-28
Texas 53 65 .449 23 10½ 5-5 W-1 27-34 26-31
Los Angeles 51 67 .432 25 12½ 5-5 L-3 26-36 25-31
Oakland 43 76 .361 33½ 21 2-8 L-1 17-38 26-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 76 43 .639 _ _ 6-4 L-1 40-19 36-24
Atlanta 73 47 .608 +7½ 9-1 W-1 40-23 33-24
Philadelphia 65 52 .556 10 +1 6-4 L-1 32-26 33-26
Miami 52 66 .441 23½ 12½ 3-7 L-1 25-33 27-33
Washington 40 80 .333 36½ 25½ 4-6 W-1 19-44 21-36
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 66 51 .564 _ _ 7-3 W-4 40-21 26-30
Milwaukee 63 54 .538 3 1 5-5 W-1 31-24 32-30
Chicago 50 67 .427 16 14 7-3 W-3 24-34 26-33
Cincinnati 46 70 .397 19½ 17½ 3-7 W-1 26-36 20-34
Pittsburgh 46 72 .390 20½ 18½ 2-8 W-1 25-31 21-41
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 81 36 .692 _ _ 7-3 L-1 40-15 41-21
San Diego 66 55 .545 17 _ 5-5 L-1 33-25 33-30
San Francisco 59 59 .500 22½ 6-4 L-2 34-29 25-30
Arizona 55 63 .466 26½ 6-4 W-2 32-29 23-34
Colorado 51 69 .425 31½ 14½ 3-7 L-5 33-30 18-39

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Texas 10, Oakland 3

Houston 21, Chicago White Sox 5

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 1

Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Friday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto (White 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-5), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3) at Detroit (Alexander 2-7), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 7-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 5-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-6), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 5-8) at Minnesota (Archer 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-8) at Atlanta (Strider 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

St. Louis 13, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Arizona 5, San Francisco 0

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Washington 3, San Diego 1

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-9), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-8) at Atlanta (Strider 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Colorado (Feltner 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-12), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-8) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-6), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.