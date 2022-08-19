North America Cloud Robotics Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2030

North America cloud robotics market is expected to grow by 24.8% annually in the forecast period and reach $12.53 billion by 2030 driven by proliferation of the cloud technology, broad spectrum use of wireless technologies, the cost-effectiveness and enhanced process efficiency of cloud robotics, and the increase in the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Key Companies Covered in the North America Cloud Robotics Market Research are ABB Group, CloudMinds, FANUC Corporation, Google Inc., HotBlack Robotics Srl, IBM Corporation, iRobot Corp., KUKA AG, Matrix Industrial Automation, Microsoft Corporation, Ortelio Ltd, Rapyuta Robotics Co., Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp., Tend.ai, Yaskawa Electric Corporation and other key market players.

Highlighted with 35 tables and 119 figures, this 184-page report North America Cloud Robotics Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Robot Type (Stationary, Wheeled, Legged), Implementation Module (Peer, Proxy, Clone), Connectivity Technology (Cellular, BLE, WiFi/WiMAX, RF, Infrared), Deployment Mode (Public, Private, Hybrid), Business Model (PaaS, IaaS, SaaS), Application (Industrial, Commercial, Personal, Government), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America cloud robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America cloud robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Robot Type, Implementation Module, Connectivity Technology, Deployment Mode, Business Model, Application, and Region.

Based on Component

Hardware

o Robot Devices

o Robot Components

Software

o Robotics Application Software

o Software for Integrated Virtual Robots

o Software for Cloud Data Storage and Analytics

Services

o Deployment and Integration

o Connectivity Management

o Strategic Consulting

o Training and Support

Based on Robot Type

Stationary Robots

o Cartesian/Gantry Robots

o Cylindrical Robots

o Spherical Robots

o SCARA Robots

o Articulated Robots

o Parallel Robots

o Other Stationary Robots

Wheeled Robots

o Single Wheel Robots

o Two Wheeled Robots

o Three Wheeled Robots

o Four Wheeled Robots

o Six Wheeled Robots

o Tracked Robots

Legged Robots

o One Leg Robots

o Bipedal/Humanoid Robots

o Tripedal Robots

o Quadrupedal Robots

o Hexapod Robots

o Many Legs Robots

Flying Robots

Swimming Robots

Robotic Balls

Swarm Robots

Modular Robots

Micro Robots

Nano Robots

Soft/Elastic Robots

Snake Robots

Crawler Robots

Hybrid Robots

Other Robot Types

Based on Implementation Module

Peer-based Cloud Robotics

Proxy-based Cloud Robotics

Clone-based Cloud Robotics

Based on Connectivity Technology

Cellular

o 3G

o 4G

o 5G

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

WiFi/WiMAX

Radio Frequency (RF)

Infrared

Based on Deployment Mode

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Based on Business Model

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Based on Application

Industrial Use

o Manufacturing

o Automotive

o Transportation & Logistics

o Other Industrial Sectors

Commercial & Professional Use

o Healthcare and Medical

o Agriculture

o Retail and Consumer Service

o Travel and Tourism

o Home and Construction

o Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

o Other Commercial Sectors

Personal & Consumer Use

o Entertainment

o Education

o Personal Healthcare

o Home Appliances

o Cleaning

o Other Personal Sectors

Government and Military Use

o National Defense

o Homeland Security

o Space Management

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

It also discusses the segmentation analysis based on product type and application that is presented in the report. The major studies, market growth rate, competitive environment, market drivers, trends, concerns, and macroscopic indicators, are all summarized. The report studies the SWOT analysis of each player profiled in this section, their products, production, value, capacity, and other crucial criteria.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

