Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market Growth | Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2030

Global blockchain in healthcare market will reach $58.9 billion by 2030, growing by 70.5% annually over 2020-2030 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is driven by the healthcare data security, development of blockchain consortiums, government initiatives, increasing instances of data breaches and surging adoption of blockchain technology in healthcare and pharma industries.

Key Companies Covered in the Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market Research are BlockPharma, Factom, Inc, Farmatrust, Guardtime, Hashed Health, International Business Machines Corporation, iSolve Technologies, Medicalchain SA, Microsoft Corporation, Patientory, Inc, Pokitdok Inc, Simplyvital Health and other key market players.

Highlighted with 82 tables and 84 figures, this 162-page report Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Platform, Services), Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), Provider (Infrastructure, Middleware, Application), Application, End User, Organization Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global blockchain in healthcare market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global blockchain in healthcare market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Type, Provider, Application, End User, Organization Size, and Region.

Based on Offering

Platform

Services

Based on Type

Public Blockchain

Consortium or Hybrid Blockchain

Private or Permission Blockchain

Based on Provider

Infrastructure and Protocol Providers

Middleware Providers

Application and Solution Providers

Based on Application

Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

Claims and Billing

Supply Chain Management

Drug Traceability

Drug Discovery & Clinical Trials

Other Applications

Based on End Use

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Insurance Providers

Other End Users

Based on Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

It also discusses the segmentation analysis based on product type and application that is presented in the report. The major studies, market growth rate, competitive environment, market drivers, trends, concerns, and macroscopic indicators, are all summarized. The report studies the SWOT analysis of each player profiled in this section, their products, production, value, capacity, and other crucial criteria.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

