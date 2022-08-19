Alexa
Taiwan tracks 21 warplanes, 5 naval ships from China around the country

8 jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/19 21:02
The JH-7A fighter-bomber. 

The JH-7A fighter-bomber.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said it had tracked 17 aircraft and six ships from China’s military around the country by 5 p.m. Friday (Aug. 19).

Of the 17 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) warplanes, eight crossed the median line over the Taiwan Strait, the military said. The planes were four Xi’an JH-7 fighter-bombers, two Sukhoi Su-30 fighters, and two Shenyang J-11 jets.

The JH-7 and the Su-30 jets crossed the median line at its northern end, while the two J-11 fighters did so at the southern end.

The ministry said it tasked Combat Air Patrols (CAP), Navy ships, and air defense missile systems to monitor and respond to the Chinese activities.

Over the previous day, the military tracked 51 Chinese warplanes over the Taiwan Strait and a Chinese guided-missile destroyer near a zone where Taiwan was testing missiles.
