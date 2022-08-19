Alexa
Taiwan interior, justice ministries pledge tougher campaign against people smuggling

Government is set to reveal more details about the tactics of people smugglers

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/19 20:01
Suspects in a people smuggling case were handed over to Taiwan by the Thai authorities. (CNA, police photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The ministers of interior and justice agreed on a tougher approach to the problem of Taiwanese being lured into working for fraud rings in Cambodia, reports said Friday (Aug. 19).

According to official sources, more than 300 people moved to Cambodia after finding ads for high-paying jobs in the poor Southeast Asian country. Once arrived at their destination, they were kept captive and forced to commit internet fraud. Cooperation with law enforcement in several countries, including Thailand, allowed a number of both victims and perpetrators to be returned to Taiwan.

Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) and National Police Agency (NPA) chief Huang Ming-chao (黃明昭) visited Justice Minister Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) Friday to work out an agreement, CNA reported.

The two government departments will conduct thorough investigations into the people smuggling networks, root them out completely and quickly, and ask for strong legal sanctions against their members, the two ministers agreed.

With due regard for the confidentiality of the judicial process, the ministries will also report on the progress of the cases, publishing the numbers of victims saved and suspects detained. They will also provide details about the latest fraud tactics in order to prevent more people falling victim for the scams.

The Ministry of Justice said a range of government departments, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to police, customs and immigration services were sharing information to save innocent people and stamp out illegal practices.

Up to Friday, 37 suspects had already been detained and 111 people charged in a campaign against organized crime and people smuggling that would continue to protect citizens, according to the Ministry of Justice.
