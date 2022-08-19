German producer prices show record rise

Germans paid 37.2% more to producers for commercial goods in July compared to the same month the previous year, according to new data from the country's federal statistics agency released on Friday.

The new report from the Destatis agency indicates that natural gas and electricity are the main drivers of the increase in prices.

More than half of the increases for July could be attributed to energy costs; the year-on-year increase was just 14.7% when excluding them.

Producer prices, the amount charged for goods by sellers, are considered one of the clearest indicators of inflation.

The 'largest rise' since 1949

"This was the largest rise compared to the same month of the previous year since data began to be collected in 1949," Destatis said.

Energy prices have doubled because of the considerable increase in the amount paid for natural gas and electricity.

Power plants paid 234.7% more for natural gas in July compared to last year, and industrial users paid 194.7% more. The price of electricity increased by 125.4%, and that of petroleum products by 41.8%.

In June, the rate of change compared to the same month of the previous year was at 32.7%, and economists had previously predicted this rate might flatten out or even recede, only for the rate to accelerate in July.

A sign of inflation

Prices paid to producers are seen as a precursor to the development of inflation.

The statistics in the report refer to the price straight out of the gate of factories, before the products are further processed or sold.

Two government measures aimed at driving down inflation for consumers, the tax cut on fuel and the 9-euro ticket for regional transport, are set to expire at the end of the month. This means that higher inflation rates are expected in autumn.

Energy prices have soared as Germany attempts to move away from the use of imported natural gas from Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Before the start of the invasion, global inflation was already on the rise due to supply chain disruptions and other economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

sdi/msh (Reuters, dpa)