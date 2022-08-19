Giant whale kites fly in skies of south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Giant whales were seen floating in the sky of southern Taiwan on Thursday (Aug. 18) in a warm-up event for the upcoming 2022 Cijin Kite Festival over the weekend.

Organized by Kaohsiung City’s Tourism Bureau, it is the first large-scale kite event in the harbor city. The extravaganza will feature over 100 animal-themed kites, with a focus on the underwater world.

A total of 30 kites inspired by aquatic creatures will grace the sky above Cijin Beach, including whales, octopuses, crabs, jellyfish, and squid, celebrating the world under the sea. Some of the highlights are a 35-meter octopus and a 16 m whale.

A nighttime kite flying show will take place on Saturday (Aug. 20) while the event also boasts hands-on kite making, band performances, and the appearance of professional basketball players.

Fitting kites with LED lights has taken the recreation to a new level as colorful kites flicker in the night sky, said Asian Kite Forum President Cheng Kai-yuan (鄭凱元). Individuals are invited to watch the showcase via the live streaming link.



Kites fly in Kaohsiung sky. (Facebook, khh.travel photo)



Kites fly in Kaohsiung sky. (CNA photos)