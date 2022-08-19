Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan destroys 9,600 kg of Vietnamese tea leaves

Deferred prosecution, suspended fines for tea trader, staff

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/19 17:08
A trader in Pingtung County imported tea leaves from Vietnam to sell as Taiwan tea. (CNA, Pingtung prosecutors photo)

A trader in Pingtung County imported tea leaves from Vietnam to sell as Taiwan tea. (CNA, Pingtung prosecutors photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Investigators in Pingtung County destroyed 9,600 kilograms of tea leaves imported from Vietnam by a businessman who passed them off as Taiwan tea, reports said Friday (Aug. 19).

The man, named as Huang (黃), opened a tea shop and recruited three people to help him sell tea leaves in bags indicating they were a product of Taiwan, CNA reported. The labels referred to at least five brands of local tea and presented some of them as “special selections” from the country’s central mountain range.

Police and health officials in February raided homes and businesses where they found 600 kg of tea leaves from Vietnam and more than 9,000 kg of unmarked bags of leaves also imported from the Southeast Asian country.

On Wednesday (Aug. 17), the suspects saw their prosecution deferred for one year, with suspended fines of NT$700,000 (US$23,000), NT$40,000, and NT$30,000 respectively.

The destruction of the tea leaves was completed at Pingtung County’s Kanding incineration plant on Thursday (Aug. 18), the report said.
tea
tea leaves
tea fraud
Vietnam
Vietnamese tea
Pingtung County

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan fights rampant tea adulteration with traceability system
Taiwan fights rampant tea adulteration with traceability system
2022/08/15 15:32
2 killed in south Taiwan light aircraft crash
2 killed in south Taiwan light aircraft crash
2022/08/07 10:44
Tropical storm Songda veers away from Taiwan
Tropical storm Songda veers away from Taiwan
2022/07/30 17:42
Death of Taiwan conscript after tank maintenance accident raises questions
Death of Taiwan conscript after tank maintenance accident raises questions
2022/07/22 20:39
Accident during tank maintenance injures 2 at south Taiwan army base
Accident during tank maintenance injures 2 at south Taiwan army base
2022/07/21 13:57