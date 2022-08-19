Alexa
S2O Taiwan Songkran Music Festival features 2NE1, R3HAB, and Lil Pump

Over 80 rappers and DJs to perform at Dajia Riverside Park at end of August

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/19 15:54
S2O Taiwan Songkran Music Festival is set to open on Aug. 27. (Spunite photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s version of Tomorrowland, the S2O Taiwan Songkran Music Festival, is set for Aug. 27-28 at Dajia Riverside Park.

S2O features four stages and over 80 groups of performers and DJs, including R3HAB, KSHMR, and Danny Avila. It is the first, big electronic music event hosted in Taiwan so far this year, according to the organizer Spunite.

Also known as the world’s wettest party, the music festival is inspired by the Thai New Year national holiday "Songkran," and is commonly known as the Water Splashing Festival. American rapper Gazzy Garcia, best known as Lil Pump, and Malaysian rapper Namewee (黄明志) will perform on the “MoneyBuuny” stage.

South Korean rapper and the girl group 2NE1 will also participate in the event. The former member of South Korea's K-pop duo CLON, Koo Jun-yup (具俊曄), aka DJ Koo, will join the stage with DJ Junior.

The party is set to kick off with its signature 360-degree water spraying system and high-pressure water guns, shipped from Thailand. According to Spunite, the tickets for VVIP and VIP are already sold out.

CL and R3HAB will perform on Aug. 27 and 28, respectively. (Spunite photo)

(Spunite photo)

(Spunite photo)
