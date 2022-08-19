Taiwan and China may cooperate to fight human trafficking in Cambodia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) discussed measures on Thursday (Aug. 18) to combat human trafficking scams targeting Taiwanese citizens in Cambodia.

During a press conference, MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng was asked about cooperation with China to confront the issue. Chiu responded that Taiwan will keep the lines of communication open with the Chinese authorities to crackdown on criminal rings in Cambodia.

Chiu said that cooperation with China is possible under the 2009 Cross-Strait Joint Crime-Fighting Judicial Mutual Assistance Agreement. The channels for communication established by the agreement remain in place.

However, he also emphasized that Taiwan’s current priority is to increase cooperation with Thailand and Malaysia to investigate fraud rings and help find people who are being held against their will. In recent weeks, reports of Taiwanese citizens being held captive in Cambodia have shocked the public in Taiwan.

Many of the victims were lured to Cambodia by the promise of lucrative job offers. Some victims were then used to extort ransom from friends and family members in Taiwan.

At the press conference, Chiu noted the government has already taken measures to address the issue. The Executive Yuan has convened a task force consisting of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, and the Criminal Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Justice.

The task force aims to inform the public of the risks related to traveling and working in Cambodia. Chiu said the government will do everything within its power to investigate criminal operations targeting Taiwanese citizens and to help if they are in distress.

He also warned those considering job offers abroad to be aware of the risks involved, and to reconsider such offers in light of recent criminal cases. In the case of cooperation with Chinese authorities, Chiu said that joint operations will be carried out with respect to all parties.

According to a CNA report, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign affairs also held a press conference on Thursday (Aug. 18). A spokesman was asked about the issue of Taiwanese and Chinese people being targeted by fraud rings in Cambodia.

The spokesman, Wang Wenbin, replied that China will do its utmost to ensure the safety of “compatriots from Hong Kong and Taiwan,” and Chinese embassy personnel are actively investigating reports of human trafficking rings.