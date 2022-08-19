Taiwan warns visitors not to bring pork mooncakes ahead of Moon Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Visitors to Taiwan have been warned against bringing mooncakes containing meat into the country or face a hefty fine, with the Mid-Autumn Festival around the corner.

A ramped-up crackdown was launched on Thursday (Aug. 18) on the import of pork mooncakes and other meat products as a surge in violations is expected at this time of the year. The Moon Festival falls on Saturday (Sept. 10), 2022.

The Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC) said intensified inspections will be conducted on incoming parcels and at the borders. This is part of a continued effort to keep African swine fever (ASF) at bay.

A fine of NT$200,000 (US$6,658) will be imposed on first-time violators and NT$1 million on repeat offenders. Posting ads online of relevant items will be punished with a fine of NT$150,000.

A total of 382 out of the 4,250 samples intercepted at the borders since August 2017 tested positive for the virus. Among them, 309 hailed from China, 65 from Vietnam, and eight from Thailand, according to CEOC.

Nepal in May became the latest Asian country to have recorded ASW cases. Sixty-nine countries have reported ASW outbreaks to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) since 2005, including 31 in Africa, 22 in Europe, and 16 in Asia.