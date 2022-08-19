Taiwan adds 22,559 local COVID cases, imports 1 million BNT vaccine doses for children

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 22,559 local COVID cases on Friday (Aug. 19), 260 imported cases, and 32 deaths.

At the CECC's daily press briefing, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said there were three new cases of young children suffering multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) after a COVID-19 infection. One of them had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and the other had received two doses. As of today, 106 children have been diagnosed with MIS-C after a BA.2 infection.

CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) announced the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccines for young children had arrived in Taiwan. The distribution of the 1.27 million doses could start from Aug. 27.

Local cases

Local cases included 10,264 males, 12,287 females, and eight cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 4,739 cases, followed by 2,757 in Taipei City, 2,710 in Taichung City, 2,632 in Taoyuan City, 1,762 in Kaohsiung City, 1,392 in Tainan City, 938 in Changhua County, 700 in Hsinchu County, 610 in Hsinchu City, 601 in Miaoli County, 567 in Yilan County, 565 in Pingtung County, 517 in Yunlin County, 390 in Hualien County, 357 in Keelung City, 317 in Nantou County, 315 in Chiayi County, 217 in Taitung County, 193 in Chiayi City, 140 in Kinmen County, 128 in Penghu County, and 12 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 32 deaths announced on Friday included 13 males and 19 females ranging in age from their 40s to 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases and 30 of them had a history of chronic disease, and 22 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 25 to Aug. 17 and their dates of death were from May 25 to Aug. 16.

Imported cases

The 260 imported cases included 131 males and 129 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 4,998,765 cases, of which 24,577 were imported, 4,974,134 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

So far, 9,572 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.