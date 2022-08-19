Taiwan works with FBI to prevent human trafficking to Cambodia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is cooperating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States and with Thailand to stop human trafficking to Cambodia and bring the victims home, the country’s police chief said Friday (Aug. 19).

The government said Thursday (Aug. 18) that 40 Taiwanese victims of human trafficking had returned home from Cambodia, but 333 still needed to be rescued.

A total of 4,679 Taiwanese citizens were believed to be staying in the Southeast Asian country, but the review to determine how many were victims of fraud rings was still continuing, National Police Agency (NPA) chief Huang Ming-chao (黃明昭) said Friday.

In the latest example of international cooperation, the Thai authorities detained 12 Taiwanese who had entered the country from Cambodia and handed them over to Taiwan. Following an investigation, eight of the group turned out to be victims of scammers, while the other four were suspected members of a fraud ring, CNA reported.

The NPA said it had increased police presence at Taiwan’s airports to warn travelers against accepting potentially dangerous high-paying jobs in Southeast Asian countries. The effort succeeded in intercepting 28 people before they boarded their flight, according to a CNA report.