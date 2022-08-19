Laparoscopic Devices Market Trend | Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2030

Global Laparoscopic Devices Market to reach USD 10.17 Billion by 2027. Global Laparoscopic Devices Market is valued approximately at USD 6.5 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview-
Laparoscopic devices surgical instruments is being used while performing certain surgeries. The global Laparoscopic Devices market is being driven by rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries over open surgeries. For instance, according to US National Library of Medicine national institute of health, in year 2014 the number of cardiovascular surgeries, performed were recorded at 10,581 cases, which is anticipated to increase consistently and reach at demand of 15,501 cases by 2040, which represent an increase of about 46.5%.
As a result, increased in number of surgeries will serve as a catalyst for the Laparoscopic Devices industry in the future. Rise in geriatric population and increase in risk of colorectal cancer and increase in incidence and prevalence of obesity cases. Furthermore, rising technological advancement and rapid adaptation of subscription commerce marketing model, will provide new opportunities for the global Laparoscopic Devices industry. However, unstable raw material prices and rigorous regulations regarding quality standards, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key region considered for the regional analysis of global laparoscopic market. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer, supportive government policies, and growing awareness makes North America the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increase in the number of advanced, well-equipped hospitals and a large number of surgical procedures in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Medtronic
Stryker Corporation
KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG
Ethicon, Inc. (JOHNSON & JOHNSON)
Olympus Corporation
Conned corporation
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Coopersurgical, Inc. (The Cooper Companies, Inc.)
Richard wolf GMBH
Microline Surgical
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Laparoscopes
Energy system
Trocars
Closure devices
Suction/Irrigation devices
Insufflation devices
Robot-assisted systems
Hand access instruments
By End-use:
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory
By Application:
Bariatric surgery market
Urological Surgery market
Gynaecological surgery
General surgery
Colorectal surgery
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
