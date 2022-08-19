Recommendation Engine Market Growth | Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2030

Global Recommendation Engine Market to reach USD 13.03 Billion by 2027. Global Recommendation Engine Market is valued approximately at USD 1.77 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33.0% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

A recommendation engine is data filtering tool which uses machine learning algorithms for recommending the relevant items to user. The global Recommendation Engine market is being driven by growing adoption of digital technologies among organizations and increase in need to enhance the customer experience.

Furthermore, rise in technological advancement in data analytics, and rise in sales from e-commerce platforms will provide new opportunities for the global Recommendation Engine industry. For instance, according to statista, there has been rise in spending on digital transformation technologies and services year on year as in year 2019, the spending reaches to USD 1.18 trillion which increases to USD 1.31 trillion in year 2020 and it is projected to increase to USD 2.3 by year 2030. As a result, rise in spending on digital transformation, which will serve as a catalyst for the Recommendation Engine industry in the future. However, increase in concerns over the customers personal information, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of global recommendation engine market. The rapid adoption of advanced technologies and rise in government support for emerging technologies in makes the North America the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to rising penetration of e-commerce, an upsurge in online shopping transactions, and an increase in the number of Over the Top (OTT) in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM

Google

AWS

Microsoft

Salesforce

Sentient Technologies

HPE

Oracle

Intel

SAP

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Collaborative Filtering

Content-based Filtering

Hybrid Recommendation

By Deployment :

On-premise

Cloud

By Application:

Personalized Campaigns and Customer Delivery

Strategy Operations and Planning

Product Planning and Proactive Asset Management

By organization:

SMEs

Large enterprises

By End Use:

Information Technology

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

