Patient Infotainment Terminal Market In-depth Analysis, Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2030

Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Patient infotainment, also known as bedside infotainment terminal, refers to a variety of functions which help both medical professionals and patients for entertainment as well as information sharing. To entertainment patients it consists of functions such as making phone calls, playing games, watching movies, or communication through internet which include email, web browsing, access to hospital intranets.

The rising adoption of infotainment technologies in medical organizations and growing need for communication between both medical professionals and patients are the factors which are driving the growth of Patient Infotainment Terminal market. Furthermore, the technological advancement by market players in product development with integrated features will be anticipating the growth of market in forecasted period. For instance: In September 2020, the Phoenix Mecano Group have been acquired BEWATEC Kommunikationstechnik GmbH. BEWATEC holds a prominent marketplace role in Germany and has prepared almost 300,000 health facility beds globally with its products. While being financially sponsored by Phoenix Mecano, the organization is now that specialize in strengthening its global presence. Similarly, a rise in potential possibilities consisting of using RFID to track affected person records, use of LED light activation to activate nurse call, telemedicine integration with infotainment terminal for remote affected person diagnosis, early diagnosis, and others are predicted to enhance the marketplace growth during period. However, shortage of skilled professionals and technology penetration may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Global Patient Infotainment Terminal market analysis on basis of region which includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to huge investment in the healthcare industry in the region. Whereas Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to an increase in government initiatives towards the healthcare sector in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Teguar Computers

Advantech Co, Ltd.

ARBOR Technology Corp.

Barco

BEWATEC Kommunikationstechnik GmbH

Cybernet Manufacturing, Inc.

iEi Integration Corp.

ITI Technology

Onyx Healthcare, Inc.

PDI Communications, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Screen size

Small (Less than 12???)

Medium (12??? to 20???)

Large (Above 20???)

By End-use

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare settings

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

