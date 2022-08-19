Wastewater Recovery Systems Market Current Status and Future Growth Revenue Period 2021-2027

Global Wastewater Recovery Systems Market to reach USD 46.63 billion by 2027. Global Wastewater Recovery Systems Market is valued approximately at USD 27.21 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.0% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

Wastewater recovery is the extraction of clean water from industrial wastewater and effluent. This reclaimed water may be recycled and reused in the plant for procedures consisting of cooling tower or boiler blowdown. Alternatively, it could be bought on for irrigation or different purposes. Adopting of sustainable approach by Reduce-Recycle-Reuse and Growing environmental awareness and regulations are the factors which are driving the growth of Wastewater Recovery Systems market.

Furthermore, global Initiatives and programs for zero liquid discharge will be anticipating the growth of market in forecasted period. For instance: According to the report of UN water in 2021, it is likely that over 80% of wastewater globally is released to the environment without adequate treatment. Also, 44% of household wastewater is not safely treated. This will create opportunities to treat waste water and reuse it in agriculture and industrial sectors. However, large investments required for wastewater treatment technologies may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Global Wastewater Recovery Systems market analysis on basis of region which includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to strict policies & water discharge criteria across end-use industries in the region. Whereas Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to development of new technologies and products in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Veolia

SUEZ Environnement

Kontek Process Water Management

Evoqua Water Technologies

Mech-Chem

ClearBlu Environmental

Vinnolit

CLEARAS Water Recovery

Siemens Water Technologies Corp.

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology

Activated carbon

Ultra-filtration & Reverse Osmosis

Membrane Filtration

Ion Exchange Resin Systems

Media Filtration

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Oil & Gas

Metal Mining

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

