Stone Paper Market Trend | Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2027

Global Stone paper Market to reach USD 1090.62 million by 2027. Global Stone paper Market is valued approximately at USD 785.5 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview-
Stone paper is a type of paper that is made out of calcium carbonate (limestone) and bio-polyethylene resin use in various alternatives. The global Stone paper market is being driven by growing demand for the packaging and labelling industry and rise in e-commerce sector and organized retails industry. Furthermore, rising awareness of paper products that are free from the use of chemicals and water, will provide new opportunities for the global Stone paper industry.
There has been increase in e-commerce sales For instance, according to the data of united nation conference on Trade and Development global sales form e-commerce industry jumped to USD 26.7 trillion in 2019, which is up of about 4% from 2018. As a result, increased in sales from e-commerce industry will necessitate the use of stone paper in the packaging of different types of material, which will serve as a catalyst for the Stone paper industry in the future. However, the stringent regulation of the governments on mining activities , may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of global stone paper market. increasing demand from paper and packaging applications makes the Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increasing investment in research and development activities aiming to develop sustainable products with advanced features.
Major market player included in this report are:
- The Stone Paper Company
- Guangzhou Myhome Wallpaper Co. Ltd.
- AM Packaging Company Limited
- Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise
- Kapstone
- Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co., Ltd.
- STP stone paper Gmbh
- Stone Paper
- TBM Co., Ltd
- Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Solid
Hollow
By Origin:
Virgin
Blended
Recycled
By Application:
Textile
Home Furnishing
Automotive
Filtration
Construction
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
