Red Wine Market Share 2022 Size, Emerging Trends, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2027

Global Red Wine Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Red Wine Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Red wine is created from a variety of grape varietals to produce an alcoholic beverage. Red wine, when consumed in moderation, has a number of health benefits, including enhanced bone density, improved immunological function, and a lower risk of heart stroke. The global red wine industry is boosting demand among health-conscious customers as well as for the substitution of other beverages with red wine.

Rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and a growing share of millennials are predicted to fuel demand for red wine. The food industry is increasing, thanks to rising recreational activity demand, which should assist the red wine market thrive. Changing lifestyles and growing acceptance of alcoholic beverages may also aid expansion in emerging countries. Furthermore, the market for red wine is likely to benefit from a preference for wine during important events or social gatherings. Consumers expect beverages that taste better and provide them a sense of social acceptance as they strive to satisfy their sensory experiences. As a result, people are increasingly drinking more wine in casual parties and meetings. . The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a labelling standard notification. It specifies the criteria for wine and other alcoholic beverages labelling. . However, heavy tax duties are imposed on alcoholic beverages which may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the Global Red Wine Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to the presence of a population with high spending capacity in this region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increasing demand for natural and organic cosmetics across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Accolade Wines

Amvyx SA

Bacardi Limited

Gruppo Campari

Castel Group

Compagnia Del Vino SRL

Treasury Wine Estates

Pernod Ricard

The Wine Group

Constellation Brands

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Sparkling red wine

still red wine

By Packaging Type:

Bottles

cans

By Distribution Channel:

Foodservice

Retail

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

