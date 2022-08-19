Travel Retail Market Investment Opportunities, Latest Business Updates and Forecasts To 2027

Global Travel Retail Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Travel Retail Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

The need for apparels, cosmetics, culinary products, and electronic retail in the travel retail industry has increased as a result of the increase in travel and tourism. Furthermore, rising urbanization and changing lifestyles are likely to drive the growth of the travel retail industry throughout the forecast period.

Furthermore, the market’s expansion is fueled by an increase in disposable income among middle-income groups as well as improved economic conditions. Factors such as technological improvements also contribute to the market’s expansion. Travel retailers are working on providing a better consumer experience across various distribution channels, such as airports and ferry stations. Digitalization has resulted in the improvement of industry operations, which can assist retailers increase profitability. Passengers can benefit from digital technology during the boarding and check-in process. As a result, travel shops are increasingly relying on technology to draw customers into stores and keep them engaged throughout their journey while providing a seamless purchasing experience. To develop a retail environment while cooperating with airlines, travel retail needs to undergo some significant modifications. The airline service provider can supply information such as timetables, purchasing habits, and other information that can be used to present passengers with a compelling shopping experience. Furthermore, shifting demographics in the aviation business, such as the growing number of millennial passengers, need retailers to leverage digitally-driven, omnichannel, and loyalty-based systems to increase customer purchasing power. Furthermore, when compared to airport duty-free and travel retail, airline duty-free and travel retail sales are significantly lower, both in terms of volume and proportionally to the recipient’s financial performance. In 2017, the Asia-Pacific region spent an estimated USD 36.2 billion on duty-free and travel shopping. Duty-free and travel retail sales at airports and airlines were over USD 21.2 billion, with 75 percent of sales occurring in the East Asia subregion. In the Asia-Pacific area, duty-free and travel retail expenditure supported an estimated 140,900 direct employment and USD 7.6 billion in direct GDP. However, the stringent government guidelines and the little consumer interest in shopping at the airports may impede the market growth over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of the Global Travel Retail Market is segmented for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share as many foreign investors visit countries such as Hong Kong and Malaysia for tax-free shopping. Whereas Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to growing travel and tourism sector in the advancing countries.

Major market player included in this report are:

DFS Group

Dufry,

Lotte Duty Free

King Power International Group

The Shilla Duty Free

Gebr

Heinemann

China Duty Free Group (CDFG)

Aer Rianta International (ARI)

The Nuance Group.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Perfume & Cosmetics

Wine & Spirit

Electronics

Luxury Goods

Food, Confectionery, & Catering

Tobacco

Others

By Channel:

Airport

Cruise Liner

Railway Station

Border, Downtown & Hotel Shop

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

