Bovine Gelatin Market Share | Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global Bovine Gelatin Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Bovine Gelatin Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Bovine gelatin is a colourless, transparent, flavourless, and brittle food ingredient made from collagen found in a variety of animal parts. Pharmaceutical medications, food, photography, vitamin capsules, and cosmetic manufacture all use gelatin as a jelling agent. Furthermore, gelatin is one of the most widely used food additives, particularly in the confectionary industry and a variety of dairy goods, such as cream desserts, yoghurts, and a wide range of low-fat dairy products, and is used to improve the product’s stability and texture.

Gelatin is a peptide and protein combination made from partial hydrolysis of collagen taken from animal tissues such as chicken, pigs and fish. The use of collagen and gelatin in the food supplement sector has increased dramatically. To meet the growing demand, industry leaders are adding collagen into their product ingredients. The businesses are concentrating on developing novel plant-based collagen food supplements. It is mostly used in the production of goods that improve skin health, hair, and bones. Garden Of Life, for example, debuted a new Grass-Fed Collagen food supplement powder in April 2020 that can be used with water, smoothies, shakes, or any other meal or beverage. Because of increased consumer demand for natural supplements and an ageing population, bovine gelatin is a promising natural ingredient for health goods. New natural health products are being released by a slew of companies. Customers are more likely to test complementary and alternative medicines, resulting in increased demand for natural products. The accompanying health benefits, as well as customers’ preference for natural ingredients, are driving demand for such goods in the bovine gelatin market. However, rising prices and scarcity of raw materials may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the Global Bovine Gelatin Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to growing demand for Bovine Gelatin products from food and beverages and nutrition & supplements industry in the region. Whereas Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the abundant availability of raw materials as well as the presence of key gelatin manufacturers contributes to the growth of the market in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bernard Jensen

Darling Ingredients

Gelita

Gelnex

Great Lakes Wellness

Lapi Gelatine Spa

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Tessenderlo Group

Trobas Gelatine BV

Weishardt Progressive

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Powder

Capsule & Tablets

Liquid

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Application:

Food and beverages

Cosmetics & personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C

Supermarket/hypermarket

Specialty supplement stores

Drugstore & Pharmacies

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

