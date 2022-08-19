Alexa
Taiwan tracks Chinese warship near missile testing zone

PLA guided-missile destroyer tracked 61 km northeast of Green Island

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/19 13:34
NCSIS test fires missile from Pingtung County military base. 

NCSIS test fires missile from Pingtung County military base.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese warship was tracked off the coast of Green Island on Thursday (Aug. 18) morning as Taiwan was set to carry out previously scheduled missile tests.

A People’s Liberation Army (PLA) guided-missile destroyer was tracked 61 km northeast of Green Island, a military source told CNA.

Since China announced an end to its military exercises around the nation in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, three PLA guided-missile destroyers and one electronic reconnaissance ship have remained in waters to the east of the country. As of yesterday, only one of the PLA vessels remained, the source added.

The National Chung Shan Institute of Science (NCSIS) said last month it would be carrying out missile tests on Aug. 18 and 19 and on Aug. 25 and 26 from Jiupeng military base in Pingtung County. The NCSIS set up a warning zone reaching 200 km from the coast of Taitung, but did not set an altitude limit for the tests.

This led retired personnel from NCSIS to speculate that the types of missiles being tested were the new Hsiung Sheng surface-to-surface missile, which has an estimated range of 1,000 to 1,200 km, per CNA.
Taiwan missile test
Hsiung Sheng missile
