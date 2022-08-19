President asks for timetable on Taiwan opening for tourism

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday (Aug. 19) announced that she has asked the Cabinet for a timetable for opening Taiwan up to international tourism and said the "light of dawn" for the tourism industry is coming soon.

The 2022 Taiwan Tourism Expo is being held at the Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1 from Aug. 19-22. Tsai, former health minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), and Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) attended the opening ceremony and visited the booths.

During a speech delivered at the opening ceremonies, Tsai observed the expo had entered its 16th year. She lauded the event for attracting people from across the nation and creating many business opportunities.

Tsai said Taiwan faced many ups and downs during the global pandemic. She noted that Taiwan's tourism industry is really working hard to keep businesses operating and thanked operators for doing their part with Taiwan's epidemic prevention efforts.

She emphasized the government has helped the tourism industry with efforts such as the Palau tourism bubble. The president said Taiwan was one of the few countries to implement a tourism bubble at the time.

In terms of domestic tourism, Tsai said the Cabinet and Ministry of Transportation and Communications have also launched a number of revitalization measures in the second half of the year, such as subsidies for international travel, to "actively warm up the tourism industry in advance to welcome the post-pandemic era."

Tsai said that as life gradually returns to normal, the number of inbound and outbound tourists has been increasing every month since the beginning of this year. "Now is the time to prepare for the return of international tourists to Taiwan."

The president added she has asked the Cabinet to carefully evaluate a timetable for opening the border, and at the same implement supporting measures to open the country to the entry of tourists in a "timely manner," while taking into account the economy and epidemic prevention.

She closed by saying that Taiwan is a "beautiful country" and whether it's the natural scenery, history, culture, or local cuisine, "many international friends are drawn to visit Taiwan." She underscored that Taiwanese are "very enthusiastic and love to make friends with international visitors."

"I believe that the dawn of the tourism industry will soon come," Tsai said.