Taiwan will continue hosting foreign delegations despite Chinese coercion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will not let China’s military and economic coercion prevent future visits from foreign delegations, Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said on Thursday (Aug. 18).

“We are very concerned and worried about China’s provocative, reckless, and irresponsible actions that are extremely dangerous,” Hsiao said in an interview with The Hill. However, she said Taiwan will continue hosting foreign delegations.

“We’re not going to go out and say, ‘We don’t want friends. Stop visiting us.’”

Commenting on China’s military drills around Taiwan following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Ed Markey, Hsiao said Beijing's actions would only bring Taiwan and its allies closer together. “The more they bully us, the more we need friends,” she said.

In addition to military activities, Beijing has also suspended cooperation with the U.S. on various issues, and imposed sanctions on Taiwanese goods and officials, including Hsiao. “If they think sanctions will restrict our pursuit of international space or stifle our voices, they are wrong,” the diplomat said.

“We will not be silenced by these sanctions.”

Hsiao said that China’s provocations have garnered more global support for Taiwan. “They are the ones that are stirring up a lot of attention and they are also, ironically, promoting greater sympathy and interest in visiting Taiwan from the international community, and China needs to be held accountable for their own behavior.”

Hsiao called on Beijing to “show their responsibility” and help maintain regional stability, given that a unilateral action could affect global commerce.

She said that Taiwan is committed to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait but must “be prepared for the worst." The diplomat said Taiwan needs to develop the means to appropriately respond to multiple threats from China, including the economy and cybersecurity.

Hsiao said she hoped trade talks between the U.S. and Taiwan would be “expedited,” pointing to closer economic ties with the U.S. as another way to counter China’s aggression. Taiwan and the U.S. announced plans later on Thursday to commence negotiations on a trade deal in the fall via the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade.